Armed Forces Day: Soludo urges S’east youths to enlist in Nigerian army

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has called for an end to self-marginalization by the youth of the South East, urging them to enlist in the Nigerian Armed Forces and embrace their roles as “co-owners” of the Nigerian project.

He made these remarks today during the wreath-laying ceremony marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

While reflecting on the 56th anniversary of the end of the Nigerian Civil War, Governor Soludo noted that the “no victor, no vanquished” philosophy must remain a guiding light for the nation.

He described the civil war as “needless” and emphasized that the day’s ceremony was a solemn tribute to all who have paid the supreme price since then.

“We are here today to remember, not just members of our armed forces who died during that needless war, but all those who paid the supreme price after,” Soludo stated.

“This is the year we set aside as a nation to remember and to say: never again.”

The Governor paid specific tribute to the widows, widowers, and families of fallen heroes, while also celebrating the gallantry of officers currently in active service—particularly those stationed within Anambra State—who work tirelessly to ensure peace and security.

In a pointed address to the people of the South East, Governor Soludo lamented the low enlistment rates of Anambra indigenes in the national security architecture.

He described the lack of participation in the Armed Forces as a form of “self-marginalization.”

The Governor challenged the youth to see the military as a platform for national service and a way to secure their stake in the country.

“We must participate as co-owners of Project Nigeria,” he asserted, reminding the audience that the Civil War ended over five decades ago and the region must fully reintegrate into all national institutions.

Addressing the ongoing security challenges in the region, the Governor issued a final plea to those currently involved in violent agitation and “living in the bushes.”

“The terror era is over,” Soludo declared. “I call on our brothers in the bushes to come out. We will help you to become useful citizens of the state. To Ndi Anambra and the rest of the South East, this is the time to remind ourselves that the war has ended.”

The Governor concluded by commending the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the various Service Commanders in Anambra for their steadfastness. While acknowledging that the security “problem” has festered for a long time, he expressed unwavering confidence that the current wave of terror would be decisively dealt with.

Parade, wreath laying by the Governor and others, release of white pigeons featured during the event which was attended by the Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Okoye, members of Anambra State Executive Council, Service Commanders, Traditional Rulers, among others.

