Biafra Government-in-Exile removes convicted PM, Simon Ekpa as leader

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
Simon Ekpa
Simon Ekpa
The Biafra Government-in-Exile (BRGIE) has announced Ogechukwu Nkere as its new Prime Minister, replacing Simon Ekpa who was relieved of his position by the cabinet.

Nkere was unanimously elected by the BRGIE cabinet on January 14, 2026, and had previously served as Acting Prime Minister since December 2024, following Ekpa’s detention in Finland.

An official statement issued by the BRGIE on Thursday disclosed that Nkere has been elected by members of its cabinet as its new leader.

“On January 14, 2026, the Honorable Ogechukwu Nkere was unanimously elected by the cabinet of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) to serve as Prime Minister, succeeding Hon. Simon Ekpa Njoku, who was relieved of his position by the cabinet,” the statement partly said.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Nkere held key roles, including Finance Minister and the organization’s representative in Washington, DC, where he worked closely with US government officials and lobbyists.

Ekpa, who was sentenced to six years in prison in Finland in 2025 for inciting terrorism in Nigeria and promoting Biafra’s independence through illegal means, is no longer leading the BRGIE.

However, there’s a controversy surrounding Nkere’s appointment, with some claiming he’s an impostor and lacks legitimacy to represent Biafrans.

 

 

-

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

