BREAKING: Lagos State Government Creates Public Health Officer Cadres

Share this:

(DDM) – His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State, has been commended for issuing Circular No. 006 through the Office of the Head of Service, directing the creation of Public Health Officer cadres in the state civil service.

The circular recognizes the critical role of trained public health practitioners in disease prevention, health promotion, surveillance, and overall population wellbeing.

The Lagos State Government’s decision reflects visionary leadership and a clear understanding that sustainable healthcare goes beyond curative services to include strong public health systems.

The formal establishment of Public Health Officers as a distinct cadre validates years of professional training, expertise, and contributions in public health practice.

Lagos State has once again set a standard worthy of emulation by other states in the federation.

The letter of appreciation was penned by Yusuf Taofiq Omotosho of the Department of Public Health, Bartholomew College of Health Technology, Shao, Kwara State.

Omotosho called on all state governments yet to establish Public Health Officer cadres to emulate Lagos State in strengthening public health manpower.

He emphasized that enhancing public health personnel is both a professional necessity and a national imperative, particularly in addressing emerging and re-emerging health challenges.

Omotosho further urged the Federal Government to issue a similar circular from the Office of the Head of Service to harmonize and institutionalize the Public Health Officer cadre at the federal level without delay.

He noted that federal action would further improve coordination, motivation, and effectiveness of public health practice nationwide.

The letter concluded by thanking Governor Sanwo-Olu for valuing trained public health professionals and for his commitment to building a resilient health system for Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

For inquiries, Yusuf Taofiq Omotosho can be reached via phone at 07038973489 or email at yusuftaofiq881@gmail.com.

3 days to go!!! – Become a Certified Tech Professional in 2026 with DDM Academy – Cohort 7*🚀

Kick-start your tech career with practical, in-demand digital skills designed for jobs, freelancing, remote work, and entrepreneurship.

📅 *Classes Begin: Monday, 26th January 2026*

📚 *Courses Available:*

Web Development (Frontend, Backend & Fullstack), Cybersecurity, UI/UX, Graphics Design, Digital Marketing, Microsoft Office, Video Editing, Project Management, AI and Machine Learning, etc

💰 *Fees:* Affordable, plus installmental payments accepted

💻 *Learning Options:*

– Online classes available

– Onsite (Physical) classes available

🏠 Optional accommodation available for an extra fee (Limited spaces)

👉 *Join our WhatsApp group to register:*

https://chat.whatsapp.com/HDMxt6ifEVn1960s328Zbi

📞 *Enquiries: Call or Whatsapp: +234-811-380-8400 | info@diasporadigitalmedia.com*

_Secure your spot & take control of your future with DDM Academy Cohort 7!_🔥

Post Views: 22