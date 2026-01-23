27-yr-old woman collapses, dies at boyfriend’s house

Share this:

LlA 27-year-old woman, Esther Akwaji, died under mysterious circumstances while eating at her boyfriend’s residence in Dei-Dei, Abuja.

The boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, allegedly fled after Esther’s death.

Esther had told her family she was going to a bank in Dei-Dei but never returned.

Her family received a call from a man claiming to be her boyfriend, saying she had visited him and they were eating when she started vomiting.

He claimed he took her to Kubwa General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, before fleeing the hospital.

While confirming the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said that the Command had commenced a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Esther’s death.

“The corpse has been deposited for autopsy to determine the actual cause of death, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect,” Adeh said.

