Nigeria, Others in Panic as Over 1.8m Canadian Temporary Resident Permits Set to Expire in 2026

Canada’s immigration system is facing renewed pressure as more than 1.8 million temporary resident permits are scheduled to expire by the end of 2026, according to data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The looming expirations are fueling uncertainty for international students, foreign workers, and visitors, many of whom had hoped to transition to permanent residency under Canada’s immigration pathways.

IRCC figures show that while the number of expiring permits in 2026 is slightly lower than the nearly 2.1 million recorded in 2025, the scale remains significant.

Temporary residents individuals legally allowed to stay in Canada for study, work, or short-term visits play a critical role in the country’s labour market and education sector.

Immigration experts say the situation reflects a backlog built up over several years.

“The scale of expiring permits is not unexpected,” said Mario Bellissimo, a Canadian immigration lawyer.

He attributed the trend to a “runaway inventory” caused by sharp increases in international student admissions and work permits in recent years.

Bellissimo also noted that Canada is tightening its permanent residency intake, with the federal government planning to admit 380,000 permanent residents in 2026 nearly 15,000 fewer than in 2025.

The reduced intake has dampened hopes for many temporary residents who believed their stay would eventually lead to permanent status.

“Many now feel the rules have shifted,” Bellissimo said.

“People who thought they had a clear understanding with the government feel that agreement has changed, creating frustration and uncertainty.”

Students Most at Risk

International students appear to be the most vulnerable group.

IRCC data shows that over 265,000 study permits will expire in 2026, including nearly 166,000 permit extensions.

Many students arrived in Canada with expectations that education would provide a pathway to long-term residency expectations now clouded by policy changes and stricter controls.

At the same time, immigration enforcement is increasing.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported more than 22,000 removals in 2025, with close to 30,000 cases still pending as of October.

Despite the tightening measures, Canada granted permanent residency to over 177,000 former temporary residents between January and November 2025.

New arrivals are also declining sharply.

IRCC data shows a 53% drop in international student and temporary worker arrivals between January and September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 part of efforts to ease pressure on housing, infrastructure, and public services.

Ontario Becomes Flashpoint

Ontario has emerged as a hotspot of tension, particularly around the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP).

Affected temporary residents have staged protests following widespread rejections.

The OINP helps skilled workers, students, and professionals secure provincial nominations for permanent residency.

However, the federal government cut Ontario’s nomination quota by 50% in 2025, citing compliance and fraud concerns allegations strongly disputed by applicants.

Since last year, about 2,600 OINP applications have been rejected, leaving many individuals on “maintained status,” which often restricts their ability to work.

Rising rent and living costs in cities such as Toronto have further compounded the hardship for affected residents.

As millions of temporary permits approach expiration, Canada’s immigration system is grappling with how to balance economic needs, labour shortages, and sustainable migration policies.

For thousands of temporary residents, the coming months will determine whether Canada remains a long-term home — or a temporary stop that has run out of time

