Burna Boy’s “Gum Body” Featuring Jorja Smith Surpasses 100 Million Organic Streams on Spotify

Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy has reached another major milestone in his career as his hit collaboration with British singer Jorja Smith, “Gum Body,” has now surpassed 100 million organic streams on Spotify. The achievement highlights the global appeal of his music and the growing international recognition of Afrobeat.

Released as part of Burna Boy’s critically acclaimed body of work, “Gum Body” combines his signature Afro-fusion sound with Jorja Smith’s soulful vocals, creating a track that resonates across diverse audiences. Fans have celebrated the song for its smooth production, captivating lyrics, and the undeniable chemistry between the two artists.

Hitting 100 million organic streams meaning plays achieved without paid promotion or advertising demonstrates the sheer power of Burna Boy’s music and the loyalty of his global fanbase. Social media has been abuzz with fans and music enthusiasts congratulating the Afrobeat icon for yet another historic achievement.

This milestone also emphasizes Burna Boy’s role in shaping the international music landscape. Over the past decade he has been instrumental in bringing African sounds to a global audience, collaborating with international artists and performing on major stages worldwide. Songs like “Gum Body” further cement his status as one of Africa’s most influential musical exports.

For Jorja Smith the collaboration has also been a significant success, exposing her artistry to Burna Boy’s massive fanbase and further showcasing her versatility as an international singer.

The success of “Gum Body” comes as part of a wider trend of Afrobeat dominating global streaming platforms, proving that African music has become an unstoppable force in the music industry. With Burna Boy leading the charge, milestones like 100 million streams are not only a personal achievement but a win for the African music scene as a whole.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting Burna Boy’s next moves, including potential new collaborations and international tours, confident that the superstar will continue breaking records and pushing African music to even greater heights.

