Portable Faces Jail Over Alleged Car Theft, Assault

(DDM) – Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Portable, was arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

DDM gathered that the popular musician is facing criminal charges, including car theft and assault, following a formal complaint lodged by a private citizen.

According to court documents, the complainant accused Portable of unlawfully seizing their vehicle and physically attacking them during the alleged incident.

The Lagos State prosecution described the acts as deliberate and in clear violation of Nigerian criminal law, emphasizing the need for legal accountability regardless of the accused’s celebrity status.

During the proceedings, the presiding Magistrate ruled that Portable should be remanded in a correctional facility while the court prepares for the next hearing.

The Magistrate highlighted the severity of the alleged offenses and the potential risk of influencing witnesses if Portable were to be released immediately.

Legal counsel representing Portable formally requested bail for the musician, but the court deferred a decision, scheduling it for consideration in the upcoming session.

Observers noted that this development adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding Nigerian entertainers in recent years, where allegations of criminal behavior have increasingly drawn public attention and media scrutiny.

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, rose to prominence with chart-topping singles and a distinctive performance style that has earned him a large following across Nigeria and beyond.

Fans of the musician expressed shock and disappointment on social media platforms, with some defending him and others calling for swift justice, reflecting a divide in public opinion over celebrities and accountability.

Legal analysts suggest that this case could set an important precedent for how Nigerian courts handle high-profile individuals accused of criminal acts, especially in urban centers like Lagos, where celebrity influence can sometimes complicate proceedings.

Human rights advocates have emphasized that, irrespective of fame, all individuals must face the law transparently to maintain public trust in Nigeria’s judicial system.

Meanwhile, entertainment industry insiders speculate on the possible impact of this case on Portable’s career, noting that ongoing legal battles can affect performance schedules, sponsorship deals, and public image.

The arraignment comes amid heightened scrutiny of celebrity conduct in Lagos, where several recent incidents involving high-profile figures have sparked debates over privilege, justice, and the enforcement of criminal laws.

As the case unfolds, Nigerians await further updates from the Lagos judiciary, particularly regarding the outcome of the pending bail application and subsequent hearings.

Court sources confirmed that all parties have been advised to prepare evidence and witness statements ahead of the next session, which is expected to draw significant media coverage given Portable’s prominence.

This legal episode underscores the challenges celebrities face when their private actions become matters of public concern and highlights the judiciary’s role in ensuring accountability across social strata.

The Lagos Magistrate Court is expected to resume hearings in the coming weeks, and the nation watches closely as the proceedings unfold.

