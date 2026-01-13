TETFund Allocates N6.452BN To Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

Share this:

(DDM) – The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, announced a total allocation of N6.452 billion to 271 public tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

DDM gathered that the allocation covers federal and state universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, aiming to strengthen infrastructure, academic research, and human capacity development nationwide.

The announcement was made at the TETFund headquarters in Abuja during the 2026 annual allocation briefing, attended by senior officials, educational stakeholders, and representatives from beneficiary institutions.

TETFund executives explained that the funds are intended to enhance the quality of teaching and learning, improve research capabilities, and provide modern facilities to meet international standards.

Officials emphasized that the allocation reflects the government’s commitment to supporting education as a critical driver of national development and economic growth.

Institutions receiving the funds are required to use them exclusively for approved projects and to submit periodic reports to TETFund to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Acting Executive Secretary of TETFund noted that this year’s allocation represents part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to address infrastructure deficits and enhance learning environments in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.

Education experts have observed that the fund has historically played a pivotal role in transforming Nigeria’s higher education landscape, helping universities and polytechnics acquire modern laboratories, libraries, and ICT facilities.

The N6.452 billion disbursement is also expected to support staff training programs, scholarships for academic research, and initiatives that promote innovation and technological advancement among students and faculty.

TETFund’s intervention is considered critical as many Nigerian tertiary institutions continue to face challenges such as overcrowded lecture halls, inadequate laboratory equipment, and aging infrastructure.

In previous years, the fund has facilitated the renovation of classrooms, procurement of research materials, and construction of hostels, significantly improving the learning experience for students nationwide.

Stakeholders in the education sector have welcomed the 2026 allocation, noting that consistent funding from TETFund is essential to sustain academic excellence and maintain global competitiveness.

The agency also reiterated its commitment to monitoring the use of funds to ensure that projects are completed on schedule and achieve the intended impact.

Analysts say that such interventions not only enhance institutional capacity but also create employment opportunities, support community development, and strengthen Nigeria’s knowledge economy.

TETFund has, over the years, become a cornerstone of the Nigerian government’s strategy to address educational inequalities, improve research output, and develop human capital across all regions of the country.

Beneficiaries of the 2026 allocation are now expected to commence project implementation immediately, with progress reports to be submitted to TETFund for evaluation and continuous support.

