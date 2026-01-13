Peter Obi Warns Nigeria’s Tax Laws Risk Public Backlash

Share this:

(DDM) – Former presidential candidate and political commentator, Peter Obi, has raised alarms over Nigeria’s recently enacted tax laws, describing them as flawed and potentially harmful to citizens and government revenue alike.

DDM gathered that the concerns follow a detailed review by global consulting firm KPMG, which identified 31 critical problem areas in the new legislation.

According to KPMG, the issues range from drafting errors and policy contradictions to administrative gaps, exposing loopholes that could complicate tax collection and enforcement nationwide.

The firm reportedly shared its findings in private discussions with the National Revenue Service, cautioning that the lack of clarity in the law could create confusion among taxpayers and undermine compliance.

Experts noted that unclear taxation rules risk being perceived as punitive, potentially eroding trust between the government and the public.

Observers highlighted that the absence of proper public consultations during the drafting process left many Nigerians unaware of their obligations and the benefits the laws were meant to provide.

Peter Obi emphasized that enforcing the laws without addressing these shortcomings could generate widespread frustration and threaten the social contract between the state and its citizens.

He called on the government to temporarily halt implementation of the laws and actively engage citizens through consultations, education, and transparency measures to ensure mutual understanding.

Analysts argue that Nigeria’s tax system has long struggled with complexity, low compliance rates, and public skepticism, making clarity and fairness essential for revenue mobilization and economic growth.

KPMG’s review reportedly also pointed to potential contradictions between the new laws and existing fiscal policies, which could create legal ambiguities and enforcement challenges for tax authorities.

Economic experts warn that such contradictions, if unresolved, may discourage investment, complicate business operations, and increase administrative burdens for both private and public sectors.

Civil society organizations have joined calls for reform, noting that citizens need adequate notice and education on new obligations to avoid inadvertent violations and penalties.

International observers suggest that engaging stakeholders in transparent policy processes improves compliance, builds trust, and strengthens democratic governance.

Peter Obi’s intervention reflects broader concerns in Nigeria’s policy environment, where rapid legislative changes are sometimes implemented without sufficient public discourse or expert input.

The former presidential candidate urged lawmakers and revenue authorities to prioritize dialogue, fairness, and efficiency in taxation, stressing that public trust is critical for sustainable revenue generation.

As debates continue, Nigerians and policy watchers are calling for swift action to address the identified flaws and ensure that the tax framework promotes equity, accountability, and economic growth.

