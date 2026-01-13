Governor Oborevwori Hosts Pastor Jerry Eze In Asaba

Share this:

(DDM) – Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, received renowned Nigerian cleric, Pastor Jerry Eze, at the Government House in Asaba on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

DDM gathered that the visit was described by the governor as a moment of honour and thanksgiving, highlighting the significance of spiritual guidance in leadership.

Governor Oborevwori stated that the meeting reflected his personal conviction that “what God cannot do does not exist,” emphasizing his reliance on faith in governance and public service.

Pastor Jerry Eze, known for his vibrant preaching and humanitarian outreach, was accompanied by prominent businessman and philanthropist, Obi Cubana, during the courtesy visit.

Officials present at the Government House noted that the gathering underscored the importance of collaboration between faith leaders, political figures, and influential citizens in advancing societal development.

The governor highlighted that unity, shared values, and moral leadership are essential pillars for sustainable governance and community growth in Delta State.

Observers noted that the visit also provided an opportunity for dialogue on societal challenges, community empowerment, and initiatives that promote peace and social cohesion across the state.

Governor Oborevwori reiterated his commitment to integrating faith-based insights with public policy decisions to ensure inclusive development and the well-being of Delta State residents.

Pastor Jerry Eze, whose ministry has drawn national and international attention, expressed appreciation for the warm reception and described the visit as a platform to encourage leaders to uphold integrity and service to the people.

Obi Cubana, a frequent supporter of community development initiatives, also used the occasion to commend the governor for his efforts in promoting education, infrastructure, and social welfare programs across the state.

The meeting attracted attention from government officials, traditional leaders, and other distinguished guests, reflecting the high-profile nature of the visit and the influence of faith in Nigerian public life.

Political analysts observed that such interactions between state leaders and religious figures have historically helped build bridges, inspire public confidence, and reinforce ethical governance practices.

Delta State residents have expressed optimism that engagements with respected faith leaders like Pastor Jerry Eze can contribute to moral guidance, societal harmony, and the promotion of public service values.

The courtesy call concluded with a series of discussions focused on collaborative initiatives that merge faith, leadership, and social development to benefit communities across Delta State.

Governor Oborevwori’s reception of Pastor Jerry Eze signifies the ongoing relationship between spiritual leadership and political stewardship in Nigeria, highlighting the role of faith in shaping ethical and responsive governance.

Post Views: 200