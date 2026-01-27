Bye-election: Fubara’s camp rattled as Wike’s loyalists clinch APC tickets

Share this:

Loyalists of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have clinched the tickets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the House of Assembly bye-elections scheduled for February 21, 2026.

Napoleon Ukalikpe and Bulabari Loolo, wife of the late Hon. Dunebari Loolo, secured the nominations for Ahoada-East II and Khana II constituencies, respectively.

The elections is to fill vacancies left by Hon. Edison Ehie’s resignation and Hon. Dunebari Loolo’s passing.

The APC had conducted its congresses to elect delegates that would participate in the primaries held Monday and the process produced 5 delegates from each state.

The congresses held on Sunday at the two Constituencies were conducted by the Committees constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to conduct the delegate process.

But, Monday, the congress was held and monitored by the committee alongside INEC and security agencies.

The outcome has sparked tension between Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s camp and Wike’s loyalists, with allegations of interests being traded.

While some allege that the governor was trading the interests of his loyalists, others say that Renewed Hope Agents working for the Minister outsmarted Fubara.

