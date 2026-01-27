Entertainment

Victoria Beckham Honoured in Paris as Family Stands by Her Amid Brooklyn Controversy

By Lilian Oforah

Victoria Beckham was surrounded by unwavering family support in Paris as she prepared to receive one of France’s most prestigious cultural honours, just days after her son Brooklyn’s emotional statement sparked widespread online discussion. The fashion designer was seen alongside her husband, David Beckham, and their children Harper, Cruz, and Romeo as they arrived ahead of the ceremony during Paris Fashion Week.

Victoria is set to be awarded the Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters, an honour bestowed by the French government to recognise significant contributions to the arts and culture. The recognition marks a major milestone in her fashion career, celebrating her evolution from global pop star to respected designer whose brand has become a fixture on the international fashion stage.

Despite the celebratory moment, the occasion comes amid renewed attention on the Beckham family following Brooklyn’s recent viral comments in which he reportedly stated that he does not wish to reconcile with his family. His absence was noticeable, yet the rest of the Beckhams appeared united, presenting a strong and supportive front during Victoria’s moment of recognition.

Observers noted the close bond shared by the family members in attendance, with David Beckham remaining visibly supportive of his wife, while their children stood proudly by her side. The display reinforced the image of a tight-knit family rallying together during both personal challenges and professional triumphs.

The timing of the honour has added another layer of public interest, highlighting the contrast between private family tensions and public celebration. Still, Victoria’s recognition in Paris stands as a testament to her impact on fashion and culture, independent of the surrounding headlines.

As Paris Fashion Week continues, the moment underscores how the Beckhams remain a family often navigating the intersection of public scrutiny and personal life, choosing unity and support in the face of both praise and controversy.

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

