Carter Efe Shades Peller Over iShowSpeed Meeting, Declares Himself and Kolu Most Respected Nigerian Streamers

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has sparked online chatter after taking a jab at fellow influencer Peller over his recent encounter with American streamer iShowSpeed.

According to Carter Efe, Peller reportedly spent a whopping ₦4.8 million just to meet Speed during the latter’s visit to Nigeria. However, Efe claims that despite the huge amount spent, Peller didn’t actually get to interact with the streamer directly the only thing he managed to touch, Carter Efe says, was Speed’s car.

Speaking candidly to fellow creator Enzo, Carter Efe didn’t hold back. He emphasized that influence in the Nigerian streaming scene isn’t measured by money, but by respect and credibility, and boldly stated that “only Kolu and I are the most respected streamers in Nigeria.” The remark has ignited a lively debate among fans and followers about who truly holds clout in the growing Nigerian streaming and content creation space.

Some fans have taken Efe’s comments as playful banter, a humorous jab typical of the entertainment world, while others believe it underscores a genuine rivalry among top streamers, highlighting the competition to maintain relevance and respect in a fast-growing digital industry.

With international stars like iShowSpeed visiting Nigeria and attracting attention from local celebrities, the dynamics of fame and influence are evolving rapidly. Carter Efe’s statement serves as a reminder that in the streaming world, money alone does not guarantee status respect and recognition are earned, not bought.

