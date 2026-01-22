Entertainment

Carter Efe Shades Peller Over iShowSpeed Meeting, Declares Himself and Kolu Most Respected Nigerian Streamers

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has sparked online chatter after taking a jab at fellow influencer Peller over his recent encounter with American streamer iShowSpeed.

According to Carter Efe, Peller reportedly spent a whopping ₦4.8 million just to meet Speed during the latter’s visit to Nigeria. However, Efe claims that despite the huge amount spent, Peller didn’t actually get to interact with the streamer directly the only thing he managed to touch, Carter Efe says, was Speed’s car.

READ ALSO:  Adeshina Adesanya, Nollywood Actor reported dead

Speaking candidly to fellow creator Enzo, Carter Efe didn’t hold back. He emphasized that influence in the Nigerian streaming scene isn’t measured by money, but by respect and credibility, and boldly stated that only Kolu and I are the most respected streamers in Nigeria. The remark has ignited a lively debate among fans and followers about who truly holds clout in the growing Nigerian streaming and content creation space.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Some fans have taken Efe’s comments as playful banter, a humorous jab typical of the entertainment world, while others believe it underscores a genuine rivalry among top streamers, highlighting the competition to maintain relevance and respect in a fast-growing digital industry.

READ ALSO:  Singer Slami Ifeanyi shot dead in Anambra

With international stars like iShowSpeed visiting Nigeria and attracting attention from local celebrities, the dynamics of fame and influence are evolving rapidly. Carter Efe’s statement serves as a reminder that in the streaming world, money alone does not guarantee status respect and recognition are earned, not bought.

Post Views: 31
Share this:
Previous article
ICPC to Arraign Mike Ozekhome Over UK Property Fraud
Next article
NAFDAC Begins Enforcement of Sachet Alcohol Ban
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks