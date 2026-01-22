News

Court stops VDM, Doris Ogala, others from dragging Chris Okafor on social media

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor
Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor
A Lagos High Court has restrained social media influencer VeryDarkMan (VDM), actress Doris Ogala, and Kelvin Chimaobi Emmanuel from mentioning or referring to Dr Chris Okafor, his church, or ministry on any platform.

Dr Okafor is the claimant in the case marked as suit no. ID/14399GCMW/2026 while Doris Ogala, VDM and Kelvin Emmanuel are listed as first to third defendants respectively.

The ex-parte application was brought pursuant to Order 43 Rules 1, 2 and 7 of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and under the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

The court order, issued by Justice M. A. Savage, also barred the defendants from publishing or releasing private materials related to Dr Okafor, including chats, conversations, texts, pictures, images, or videos.

Specifically, they are not allowed to mention Dr Okafor’s name, pictures, images, or videos, nor the name of his church, Grace Nation International (Liberation City), on social media or other platforms.

The judge granted Dr Okafor’s ex-parte application, filed by his lawyer Ife Ajayi, and ordered substituted service of the claimant’s originating processes through a newspaper advert publication.

The matter has been adjourned to February 2, 2026, for hearing.

 

 

 

