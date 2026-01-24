Entertainment

Cubana Chief Priest Links Up With Chukwueze, Iwobi, and Bassey After Win Against Brighton

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

Nigerian socialite and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest has once again blended entertainment with sports pride as he linked up with Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey following their victory against Brighton today.

The celebrity barman shared moments from the meet-up shortly after the match, celebrating the players’ performance and Nigeria’s growing presence on the global football stage. The atmosphere was relaxed and cheerful, with smiles, handshakes, and photo ops that reflected a shared sense of national pride.

READ ALSO:  Nollywood Actor, Okaka De Don Is Dead

Fans quickly picked up on the link-up, praising Cubana Chief Priest for consistently showing support for Nigerian athletes abroad. Many also applauded the Super Eagles trio for flying the Nigerian flag high with their performance on the pitch, noting that the win added extra energy to the post-match celebration.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

The moment highlighted the strong bond between Nigerian entertainers and sports stars, showing how wins on the field often turn into off-pitch celebrations among compatriots. For many supporters, seeing familiar Nigerian faces connect overseas is a reminder of how far Nigerian talent continues to travel—and succeed.

READ ALSO:  Tacha Hails Funke Akindele’s Movie Mastery In Explosive Premiere Reaction

As reactions continue to pour in online, the link-up has become yet another viral moment celebrating Nigerian excellence in sports, entertainment, and culture.

Post Views: 91
Share this:
Previous article
How Diet Affects Menstrual Health: Expert Guidance on Eating During Your Period
Next article
I’m Not Okay” iShowSpeed Opens Up on Health Scare After Weeks of Pushing Himself Too Hard
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks