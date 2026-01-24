Cubana Chief Priest Links Up With Chukwueze, Iwobi, and Bassey After Win Against Brighton

Nigerian socialite and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest has once again blended entertainment with sports pride as he linked up with Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey following their victory against Brighton today.

The celebrity barman shared moments from the meet-up shortly after the match, celebrating the players’ performance and Nigeria’s growing presence on the global football stage. The atmosphere was relaxed and cheerful, with smiles, handshakes, and photo ops that reflected a shared sense of national pride.

Fans quickly picked up on the link-up, praising Cubana Chief Priest for consistently showing support for Nigerian athletes abroad. Many also applauded the Super Eagles trio for flying the Nigerian flag high with their performance on the pitch, noting that the win added extra energy to the post-match celebration.

The moment highlighted the strong bond between Nigerian entertainers and sports stars, showing how wins on the field often turn into off-pitch celebrations among compatriots. For many supporters, seeing familiar Nigerian faces connect overseas is a reminder of how far Nigerian talent continues to travel—and succeed.

As reactions continue to pour in online, the link-up has become yet another viral moment celebrating Nigerian excellence in sports, entertainment, and culture.