I’m Not Okay” iShowSpeed Opens Up on Health Scare After Weeks of Pushing Himself Too Hard

Popular streamer iShowSpeed has sparked concern among fans after abruptly withdrawing from people around him and asking to be left alone, before later opening up about his health and emotional state.

According to Speed, he is not okay, revealing that something feels seriously wrong with his body. Despite the growing concern, the streamer said he refused to cancel his scheduled stop in Liberia, explaining that he did not want to disappoint fans who had been eagerly waiting to see him.

He admitted that after weeks of nonstop travel, intense streaming, and pushing himself beyond his limits, he now fears he may have caused damage to his body that won’t be easy to reverse. His confession struck a chord with supporters, many of whom have noticed his exhaustion and erratic behavior in recent appearances.

Fans have since taken to social media to express worry, urging Speed to prioritize his health over content and public appearances. Many praised his dedication to his supporters but emphasized that rest and medical attention are more important than any tour or stream.

The moment has opened up wider conversations about burnout, pressure, and the physical toll of nonstop content creation, especially for young creators operating at a global pace. As fans continue to send messages of support, many hope iShowSpeed takes the time he needs to recover and come back stronger both physically and mentally.