Delta Police Smash Cult Killing Network, Arrest Eleven Suspects

Share this:

Delta, Nigeria – Operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) have arrested 11 suspects allegedly linked to deadly cult-related violence in Ughelli and Sapele, Delta State.

The arrests were carried out on Wednesday, January 29, 2026, following intelligence-led operations targeting known cult hideouts in both towns.

Police sources confirmed that the suspects are connected to recent violent clashes that resulted in multiple fatalities and created fear among local residents.

During the operations, officers recovered several locally made firearms and live ammunition, which were reportedly used in the cult-related attacks.

A stolen Toyota Venza, believed to have been used to facilitate criminal activities by the suspects, was also seized at one of the hideouts.

The Delta State Police Command said the crackdown forms part of a broader, sustained offensive against cultism and violent crimes across the state.

Command officials assured residents that enhanced patrols and proactive security measures would continue to maintain peace in vulnerable communities.

Police emphasized that intelligence-driven operations would remain central to their strategy for dismantling organized criminal networks.

Officers involved in the operation commended the cooperation of local informants, noting that community support was crucial in identifying cult locations.

Authorities warned that anyone found aiding cult activities would face immediate prosecution under the law.

Security analysts described the arrests as a significant step toward curbing the influence of cult groups in Delta State towns.

Residents of Ughelli and Sapele welcomed the action, noting that cult-related violence had previously disrupted daily life and commerce in their communities.

Police revealed that investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected as the operation continues to target other suspected cult members.

The Command stressed the importance of public vigilance, urging citizens to report suspicious activities to help authorities prevent future attacks.

Local leaders in affected communities expressed relief, describing the arrests as a morale boost for peacekeeping efforts in the region.

Police said recovered firearms and vehicles would be subjected to forensic examinations to link them to previous criminal acts.

Command officials highlighted that dismantling cult networks also involves youth engagement programs and community sensitization to prevent recruitment.

Analysts noted that organized cult activities have historically undermined social cohesion in Delta State, making decisive action by security agencies essential.

Residents were encouraged to maintain confidence in law enforcement and continue cooperating to ensure lasting peace.

The Delta State Police Command reiterated its commitment to eliminating violent cultism and strengthening public safety across all local government areas.

Post Views: 228