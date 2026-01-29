INY C Alleges Extrajudicial Killing, Itsekiri Youths Demand Justice

Share this:

Delta, Nigeria– The Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC) has condemned the killing of vigilante leader Kunu Liberty, also known as SOS Commander, describing it as a suspected extrajudicial act.

The incident occurred in Sapele, Delta State, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, shortly after the deceased was reportedly invited by the Divisional Police Officer.

INYC challenged claims that a gun battle took place between police operatives and SOS members, noting that no other deaths, arrests, or injuries were reported during the incident.

Speaking from Warri on Thursday, January 29, INYC President, Comrade Appearance Afejuku, expressed deep concern over what he described as a growing pattern of alleged killings of Itsekiri youths by security operatives.

Comrade Afejuku cited the unresolved killing of Dele Ogunbayo in September 2025 as a troubling precedent, warning that failure to investigate such incidents could escalate tensions within Itsekiri communities.

He accused some security personnel of abusing power and acting outside the law, undermining trust between law enforcement agencies and local communities.

INYC demanded the immediate intervention of the Inspector-General of Police to establish an independent investigative panel to probe Kunu Liberty’s death and ensure accountability.

The group emphasized that justice must be seen to be done, arguing that extrajudicial killings set dangerous precedents for communal safety and security in Delta State.

According to INYC, Kunu Liberty was a community leader who played a vital role in maintaining local security and providing support to youth initiatives.

The youth council warned that repeated incidents of unexplained killings could provoke widespread unrest if authorities fail to act swiftly and transparently.

Community members in Sapele expressed shock and sorrow over the incident, questioning official narratives of a police gunfight.

Local human rights organizations condemned the killing and urged prompt, impartial investigations to prevent escalation and protect citizens’ rights.

INYC also highlighted the need for improved community policing and accountability mechanisms within Delta State security agencies.

Analysts noted that the incident reflects broader challenges in Nigeria regarding security force conduct and the protection of citizens’ human rights.

Observers said delays in addressing similar cases often fuel mistrust between ethnic groups and law enforcement authorities.

The youth council reiterated that its members remain committed to peaceful advocacy but will continue to press for justice until proper investigations are concluded.

INYC called on federal and state authorities to publicly release investigative findings and hold perpetrators accountable under the law.

Security analysts warned that ignoring community grievances could heighten tension between local populations and security operatives in oil-producing regions.

Comrade Afejuku concluded by urging the Inspector-General of Police to act decisively to prevent further loss of life and maintain public confidence in law enforcement.

