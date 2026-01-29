Tantita Deepens Army Collaboration, Delivers 35 Offices Delta

Share this:

Delta, Nigeria – Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has reinforced its partnership with the Nigerian Army through a major infrastructure initiative in Delta State.

The firm constructed 13 new offices and renovated 22 existing structures at the 3 Battalion, Effurun Barracks, located in Uvwie Local Government Area.

All facilities are embedded within Sector I of Operation Delta Safe, highlighting the strategic importance of the project to military operations in the region.

The infrastructure project was officially inaugurated in Effurun on Wednesday, January 29, 2026.

High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, said the initiative demonstrates the company’s commitment to public–private collaboration for sustainable security.

He explained that the project commenced in August 2025 and aimed to improve operational efficiency, readiness, and personnel welfare at the barracks.

High Chief Pondi emphasized that the investment reflects Tantita’s broader vision of contributing to national security beyond traditional private security operations.

He stated that the renovated offices provide modern facilities for administrative tasks, staff coordination, and enhanced service delivery by army personnel.

The intervention also includes upgraded communication systems, functional workspaces, and improved living quarters for officers and soldiers.

Major-General Emmanuel Emekah, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, commended Tantita Security Services for the strategic support.

He described the partnership as critical in combating oil theft, securing national assets, and boosting overall operational effectiveness in the Niger Delta region.

Major-General Emekah highlighted that the collaboration exemplifies how private sector participation can complement military objectives and strengthen national security frameworks.

Officials at the Effurun Barracks said the infrastructure upgrade will streamline operations, reduce administrative bottlenecks, and enhance coordination across units.

Local community leaders expressed appreciation, noting that the improved facilities will also indirectly benefit surrounding communities by supporting stability and safety.

Observers noted that private sector investment in military infrastructure remains relatively rare in Nigeria, making Tantita’s initiative a pioneering model.

Security analysts said the partnership sets a precedent for meaningful corporate involvement in national security initiatives, emphasizing accountability and shared responsibility.

Personnel stationed at the barracks reported increased morale following the improvements, citing better working conditions and upgraded office environments.

High Chief Kestin Pondi reaffirmed Tantita’s dedication to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in addressing security challenges in the Niger Delta and beyond.

The project aligns with the company’s strategic objectives of fostering cooperation between private security operators and government institutions.

Officials confirmed that Tantita plans to expand similar collaborations to other barracks and operational sectors in Delta State in the coming months.

Community stakeholders emphasized that the initiative reflects a strong model of corporate citizenship and public-private synergy for societal benefit.

