Delta Pupils Benefit From Tantita, Manroy Educational Donations

Delta, Nigeria – Hundreds of students in Olomu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, received educational materials through a joint initiative by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and Manroy Global Services.

The outreach, which took place on Thursday, January 29, 2026, provided over 1,000 school bags, thousands of exercise books, writing materials, and other learning aids to pupils and teachers.

The programme targeted multiple schools within Olomu Kingdom, including Odje Primary School, Akperhe; Akperhe Secondary School; Adaka Primary School, Okpavuerhe; and Olomu Secondary School, Otorere.

Representatives from Tantita Security Services and Manroy Global Services said the initiative was part of their corporate social responsibility efforts, highlighting education as a key pillar for community development.

They emphasized that providing learning materials to students in rural areas enhances educational outcomes and empowers future generations.

Local leaders welcomed the initiative, commending the companies for supporting public education and encouraging other private organizations to replicate similar interventions.

Community stakeholders said the donation would significantly relieve the financial burden on parents, many of whom face economic challenges in providing school essentials for their children.

Teachers from beneficiary schools expressed gratitude, noting that the supplies would improve classroom participation and overall student engagement.

Pupils also showed excitement, stating that the materials would make learning easier and motivate them to perform better academically.

The outreach programme is part of a broader strategy by Tantita and Manroy to invest in human capital and promote social responsibility in Delta State.

Officials explained that the initiative aligns with national goals of improving access to quality education and ensuring equitable learning opportunities for children in underserved communities.

Representatives from both firms stressed that supporting education is a long-term investment in the social and economic development of the region.

Community elders said interventions like this strengthen the relationship between the private sector and local communities, fostering mutual growth and development.

Observers noted that rural schools often struggle with inadequate learning materials, and such corporate-driven donations help bridge educational gaps in disadvantaged areas.

The companies also pledged to continue similar interventions across other local government areas in Delta State, aiming to impact more students and schools positively.

Parents expressed optimism that the initiative would encourage their children to stay in school and pursue higher education.

School administrators said they would ensure that the materials were distributed fairly and used to maximize educational benefits for all students.

The partnership between Tantita Security Services and Manroy Global Services reflects an emerging trend of private sector involvement in addressing social challenges in Nigeria.

Community stakeholders called on government agencies and private firms to collaborate more actively in supporting education and other critical sectors.

The programme concluded with a short ceremony where officials, teachers, and pupils participated in handing over the materials and celebrating the initiative’s impact.

