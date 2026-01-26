Entertainment

Egungun of Lagos Splashes ₦350 Million on Luxury 5 Bedroom Mansion in Lekki

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
Just in, popular lifestyle interviewer and content creator Egungun of Lagos has taken a major step into luxury living as he reportedly splashed a staggering ₦350 million on a five bedroom fully detached mansion in Lekki.

The media personality, widely known for his bold street interviews and viral lifestyle content, has continued to turn consistency and creativity into real success. From engaging everyday Nigerians on the streets to becoming one of the most recognized lifestyle interviewers in the country, Egungun’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

READ ALSO:  Back-to-Back Win Jarvis Bags TikTok Influencer of the Year Again

The Lekki property is said to be located in a prime and secure area, featuring modern architecture, spacious interiors and top tier fittings that reflect the upscale lifestyle he often showcases in his content. The purchase has sparked massive reactions online, with fans and fellow creatives praising him for elevating the game and proving that digital media can pay big.

Egungun of Lagos’ latest achievement stands as a strong reminder that the creator economy in Nigeria is thriving. His new mansion is not just a home but a symbol of growth, discipline and the rewards of staying true to one’s craft.

