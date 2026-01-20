Ex-Imo Governor Achike Udenwa Joins ADC, Registers As Member 001

Share this:

Former Imo State Governor, Dr. Achike Udenwa, has officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking a significant political development ahead of the 2027 general elections.

DDM gathered that Udenwa completed his registration on Thursday at Amaifeke Ward in Orlu Local Government Area, where he was issued ADC membership number 001.

The former governor personally presented himself at his ward to formalise his entry into the party, underscoring his emphasis on grassroots political participation.

ADC ward officials conducted the registration exercise in the presence of party leaders, supporters, and stakeholders from across Orlu zone.

The Amaifeke Ward Secretary, Hon. Anthony Okoro, officially registered Udenwa, while the Ward Chairman, Engr. Uzonna Oriowe, presented him with his ADC membership card.

Party supporters described the moment as historic, noting that the registration of a former governor as ward member 001 symbolised humility and renewed political commitment.

Speaking shortly after his registration, Udenwa said his decision followed extensive consultations and deep personal reflection.

He explained that he chose the ADC because of its internal democratic structure and emphasis on integrity-driven leadership.

Udenwa stated that many leaders within the ADC were individuals he previously worked with during his tenure as governor.

He stressed that the party offers a credible alternative platform capable of addressing Nigeria’s leadership and governance challenges.

According to him, joining the ADC was motivated by service to the people rather than personal political ambition.

The former governor described his registration at the ward level as deliberate and symbolic.

He said beginning from the grassroots was essential to building a people-oriented political movement.

Udenwa expressed confidence that the ADC could be built into a party that truly reflects the aspirations of Nigerians.

The Imo State Chairman of the ADC, Prof. James Okoroma, led members of the State Executive Committee to witness the registration ceremony.

Several party stakeholders from the Orlu zone also attended the event in solidarity.

Prof. Okoroma described Udenwa’s defection as a landmark moment for the ADC in Imo State.

He said the former governor’s entry significantly strengthens the party’s structure and credibility across the state.

Okoroma noted that registering Udenwa as member 001 reinforced the ADC’s commitment to grassroots mobilisation.

He added that the party has continued to attract prominent political figures since its declaration in Enugu on December 31, 2025.

Other dignitaries present included Prof. Francis Ukaigkwe, Dr. Vin Udokwu, and several party chieftains.

The Amaifeke Ward Chairman said Udenwa’s entry would boost the ADC’s electoral prospects in future contests.

ADC leaders from Orlu zone described the former governor as a leader whose administration prioritised governance and stability.

They said his decision signalled the emergence of a new political momentum in Imo State.

In his closing remarks, Udenwa pledged total loyalty to the ADC and its leadership.

He assured party members of his readiness to help build a disciplined and united political platform.

Udenwa said he left the PDP to contribute to correcting leadership failures and restoring hope to the people.

He urged Imo residents to embrace the ADC as a vehicle for political renewal and accountable governance.

He also advised party leaders to remain united, accommodating, and focused as the party continues to expand statewide.

According to him, unity and discipline remain critical to winning elections and delivering good governance.

