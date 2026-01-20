News

Richard Mills Ends Term as US Envoy to Nigeria

By Precious Nwabuisi
Ambassador Richard Mills has officially completed his assignment as the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, marking the end of his tenure at the U.S. Mission.

In a statement posted on the U.S. Mission’s X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, January 20, the Mission highlighted Mills’s contributions over the past year and a half, emphasizing his role in strengthening diplomatic, economic, and security ties between the United States and Nigeria.

“His leadership focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and regional security initiatives, reinforcing the long-standing partnership between the two countries,” the post read.

Following Mills’s departure, Keith Heffern, the Mission’s Deputy Chief of Mission, has assumed the role of Charge d’Affaires ad interim and will lead the U.S. Mission until a new ambassador is appointed.

The U.S. Mission expressed gratitude for Mills’s dedication and service, noting his efforts to advance U.S.-Nigeria relations and promote mutual understanding between the two nations.

“Ambassador Richard Mills led the U.S. Mission in strengthening our relationship with Nigeria for the last year and a half. Current Deputy Chief of Mission Keith Heffern will serve as Charge d’Affaires, a.i. until further notice,” the statement read.

During his tenure, Mills collaborated with Nigerian authorities on initiatives spanning trade, investment, and regional security, further cementing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

