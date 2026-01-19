News

FG Denies Setting Gold Refinery in Lagos

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu
Share this:

The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has refuted claims by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that the government violated the federal character principle by siting a gold refinery in Lagos.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 18, the Ministry’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, emphasized that the refinery is entirely privately owned by Kian Smith, a mining company led by Managing Director Nere Emiko, and not established by the Federal Government.

“Dr Dele Alake was clear that the inauguration relates to a privately-owned project, and that other gold refineries are also in development across the country,” Tomori said.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  Naira exchange rate for Monday morning, August 7, 2023

The Ministry stressed that private firms are free to choose locations for their operations based on business strategy and market considerations.

It also highlighted that the refinery aligns with Nigeria’s value-addition policy, aimed at reducing raw mineral exports and promoting local processing and industrialization.

The clarification comes amid a broader push to stimulate private investment in the solid minerals sector.

The government has also announced progress on three additional gold refineries at different stages of development and a $600 million lithium processing plant in Nasarawa State ready for commissioning.

READ ALSO:  Did Yusuf Buhari Complete Mandatory NYSC Programme?

The Lagos refinery is a private-sector initiative contributing to local processing capacity and job creation, not a federally owned project, countering claims of federal character violations.

Post Views: 138
Share this:
Previous article
39 Killed in Deadliest Train Collision in Spain
Next article
Wildfires Force 20,000 to Flee as Chile Declares Emergency
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks