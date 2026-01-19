FG Denies Setting Gold Refinery in Lagos

Share this:

The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has refuted claims by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that the government violated the federal character principle by siting a gold refinery in Lagos.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 18, the Ministry’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, emphasized that the refinery is entirely privately owned by Kian Smith, a mining company led by Managing Director Nere Emiko, and not established by the Federal Government.

“Dr Dele Alake was clear that the inauguration relates to a privately-owned project, and that other gold refineries are also in development across the country,” Tomori said.

The Ministry stressed that private firms are free to choose locations for their operations based on business strategy and market considerations.

It also highlighted that the refinery aligns with Nigeria’s value-addition policy, aimed at reducing raw mineral exports and promoting local processing and industrialization.

The clarification comes amid a broader push to stimulate private investment in the solid minerals sector.

The government has also announced progress on three additional gold refineries at different stages of development and a $600 million lithium processing plant in Nasarawa State ready for commissioning.

The Lagos refinery is a private-sector initiative contributing to local processing capacity and job creation, not a federally owned project, countering claims of federal character violations.

