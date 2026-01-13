Former Imo Gov Ihedioha Joins ADC

Share this:

Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo State, has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), completing his registration on Monday at Mbutu Ward in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area.

Ihedioha, who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April 2024, had earlier indicated in July 2025 that he and his supporters would adopt the ADC as their political platform.

During the registration, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives was issued ADC membership card number 001.

The process was conducted by Obinna Opara, ward secretary, and Alex Ahamuefula, ward chairman, while party leaders, community stakeholders, and national officials, including ADC national vice chairman for the South-East Bon Unachukwu, witnessed the ceremony.

Speaking after receiving his membership card, Ihedioha said his decision to join the ADC was deliberate and based on his confidence in the party’s principles of accountability, service, and clear values.

He emphasized the need for leadership that prioritizes public interest and responsive governance in both Imo State and Nigeria.

“Our people want leadership that listens, serves, and puts the common good above personal interest,” he said.

National and state party leaders welcomed Ihedioha, describing his entry as a boost for the ADC both in the South-East and nationally.

James Okoroma, Imo ADC chairman, said the move would strengthen the party’s presence in the state, while Unachukwu highlighted the value of Ihedioha’s experience as a former governor and public servant.

