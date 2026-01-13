Politics

Former Imo Gov Ihedioha Joins ADC

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Share this:

Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo State, has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), completing his registration on Monday at Mbutu Ward in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area.

Ihedioha, who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April 2024, had earlier indicated in July 2025 that he and his supporters would adopt the ADC as their political platform.

During the registration, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives was issued ADC membership card number 001.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  FG to sell oil in naira to Dangote refinery

The process was conducted by Obinna Opara, ward secretary, and Alex Ahamuefula, ward chairman, while party leaders, community stakeholders, and national officials, including ADC national vice chairman for the South-East Bon Unachukwu, witnessed the ceremony.

Speaking after receiving his membership card, Ihedioha said his decision to join the ADC was deliberate and based on his confidence in the party’s principles of accountability, service, and clear values.

He emphasized the need for leadership that prioritizes public interest and responsive governance in both Imo State and Nigeria.

READ ALSO:  Two Former PDP Governorship Candidates Join ADC in Ondo State

“Our people want leadership that listens, serves, and puts the common good above personal interest,” he said.

National and state party leaders welcomed Ihedioha, describing his entry as a boost for the ADC both in the South-East and nationally.

James Okoroma, Imo ADC chairman, said the move would strengthen the party’s presence in the state, while Unachukwu highlighted the value of Ihedioha’s experience as a former governor and public servant.

Post Views: 148
Share this:
Previous article
Seafarers Killed and Injured as Russia Strikes Two Ships Near Ukraine
Next article
Nigerian Legacy Shines: Dora Akunyili’s Daughter Makes History as First Black CMO in 144-Year-Old US Hospital
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks