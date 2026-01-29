News

How oil moguls bankrolled Diezani’s flamboyant UK lifestyle for contracts

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Share this:

Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, is facing a high-profile bribery trial in London, accused of accepting luxury goods and using high-end properties owned by industry figures.

British prosecutors claim that energy company founders with lucrative contracts with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) paid for her UK property’s running costs and domestic staff, including a housekeeper, nanny, gardener, and window cleaner.

The court heard that Alison-Madueke had a personal shopper at Harrods, using payment cards from Kolawole Aluko and his company, Tenka Limited, with over £2 million spent at the luxury store.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  NASS postpones Passage of 2016 budget indefinitely

Aluko, a petroleum and aviation mogul, was mentioned in the Panama Papers leak and allegedly helped smuggle millions of dollars out of Nigeria as kickbacks to Alison-Madueke.

Alison-Madueke, along with oil executive Olatimbo Ayinde and her brother Doye Agama, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp

The trial is expected to last 12 weeks.

 

Post Views: 318
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
ADC constitutes 50 member policy and manifesto committee
Next article
Iran Warns Neighbours Over Airspace Use as US Weighs Possible Airstrikes
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks