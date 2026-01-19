Entertainment

I Can’t Stop Singing in Igbo Because I Am an Igbo Man – Jeriq Embraces His Roots Through Music

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

Nigerian rapper Jeriq has spoken openly about his strong bond with his cultural roots, explaining why he consistently incorporates Igbo language into his music. The rapper, who hails from southeastern Nigeria, stated, “I can’t stop using Igbo to sing because I am an Igbo man.” His words reflect the pride he takes in representing his heritage and the authenticity he brings to his art.

For Jeriq, rapping in Igbo is more than just a stylistic choice. It is a way to stay true to himself while giving his audience a genuine glimpse into his identity. In a music industry often dominated by English, his dedication to his native language sets him apart and helps him create a distinct voice in the Nigerian rap scene.

READ ALSO:  I Go Save Slams Nigerians Celebrating Burna Boy Concert Cancellation

Fans have applauded his ability to blend traditional Igbo expressions with contemporary beats, noting that it adds both depth and personality to his music. Songs like [Remeber me, Achalugo, Paper and others ] showcase his skill in balancing modern rhythms with his cultural roots, making his work resonate locally and internationally.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Jeriq’s approach also mirrors a larger trend in Nigerian music, where artists are embracing indigenous languages and celebrating cultural authenticity. By staying grounded in his heritage, Jeriq not only entertains but also inspires younger artists to confidently honor their own roots.

READ ALSO:  Gina Hall, Fani-Kayode's wife, defends and extols him

As the Nigerian music scene evolves, Jeriq’s commitment to performing in Igbo highlights the power of authenticity, cultural pride, and storytelling in shaping a lasting musical legacy.

Post Views: 131
Share this:
Previous article
Shettima set to unveil Nigeria’s 2026 economic outlook at 56th WEF
Next article
BREAKING: Atiku’s Son Reportedly Dumps Father, Backs Tinubu Ahead 2027
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks