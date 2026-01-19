Shettima set to unveil Nigeria’s 2026 economic outlook at 56th WEF

Share this:

Vice-President Kashim Shettima will present Nigeria’s 2026 economic outlook at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Vice-President, said this in a statement on Sunday.

Nkwocha added that Shettima has arrived in Davos to lead the Nigerian delegation at the annual global economic forum.

On arrival, the Vice-President was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Amb. Yussuf Tuggar, Trade and Investment Minister Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and Nigerian mission officials.

Nkwocha said Shettima will participate in plenary sessions on responsible deployment of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

“Throughout the week, the Vice-President will hold bilateral meetings with heads of state, top executives, and international development finance leaders.

“This is to deepen partnerships aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” Nkwocha said.

He explained that WEF 2026 marks a milestone in Nigeria’s global economic diplomacy with the official debut of ‘Nigeria House Davos’.

For the first time, the Nigerian government has established a sovereign pavilion on the Davos Promenade, he said.

“This facility, a product of a successful public-private partnership, will serve as a hub for ministerial engagements, investment roundtables, and cultural diplomacy throughout the week,” Nkwocha said.

Minister Oduwole said Nigeria will present investment opportunities at the inauguration of Nigeria House in Davos.

The minister said, “We will showcase four playbooks on President Tinubu’s efforts to re-engineer the Nigerian economy.

“We will present our solid minerals, climate-sustainable agriculture, creative, and digital sectors to investors worldwide.”

