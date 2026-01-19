IGP confirms arrest of 52 suspects for looting, vandalism in Ekpoma

Share this:

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has denied claims that police arrested peaceful protesters in Ekpoma, Edo State, saying the 52 suspects taken into custody were involved in criminal acts during the protest.

The protesters, mostly students of Ambrose Alli University, were arrested after a demonstration turned violent, leading to looting and vandalism.

Egbetokun emphasized that the police won’t tolerate criminality under the guise of protests, but will protect citizens who protest peacefully.

He stated: “Peaceful protest is not a challenge to the police; it’s those who want to perpetrate crime, carry out violence, destroy property, and loot shops during protests that we’ll take action against.”

The arrested suspects were involved in looting shops and vandalizing the palace of the Enogie of Ekpoma.

The Federal High Court in Edo State had remanded the 52 protesters, but they have since been released following Governor Monday Okpebholo’s order.

