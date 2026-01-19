Wizkid’s Sixth Studio Album “Morayo” Surpasses 100,000 Units in the U.S., Marking a Major Milestone

Share this:

The Nigerian superstar’s sixth studio album has quietly reached a major landmark in the United States, surpassing 100,000 total album units by early 2026. The achievement reflects steady listener engagement rather than instant chart dominance, highlighting the project’s long-term impact.

The album was released on November 22, 2024, under Starboy Entertainment in partnership with RCA Records, and made its debut at No. 98 on the Billboard 200, earning 13,000 units in its opening week. While its initial performance appeared conservative, the project continued to gain momentum over time. By the middle of 2025, total consumption had climbed to around 77,000 units, before gradually crossing the six-figure mark through consistent streaming, track-equivalent activity, and direct sales.

Supporters of the artist have welcomed the milestone as proof of authentic fan loyalty and musical substance. Many praised the album’s replay value and emotional depth, arguing that its growth was driven by genuine connection rather than viral moments. Veteran rapper Olamide also acknowledged the accomplishment, giving the project a public nod that resonated with fans and industry observers alike.

As expected, opinions varied. Some critics pointed out that it took over a year to reach the milestone, framing the pace as modest when compared to mainstream pop releases. Others countered that such timelines are common for globally marketed Afrobeats projects, where sustained listening and cross-cultural reach often outweigh short-term chart peaks.

Sonically, the album stands out for its polished blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and dancehall, creating a smooth, genre-crossing experience. Songs like “Piece of My Heart,” featuring Brent Faiyaz, played a significant role in expanding its audience, especially among international R&B listeners, helping the project maintain relevance well beyond its release window.

In the end, the album’s continued growth reinforces the artist’s position as a global force. Rather than fading after its debut, the project has matured with time, proving that consistency, quality, and a dedicated fanbase can drive success long after release day.

