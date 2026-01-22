I’m Not Normal, But I Like Peace” Adekunle Gold Opens Up on Avoiding Trouble

Share this:

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has shared a rare personal reflection on his personality and approach to life, revealing why he deliberately avoids trouble despite being misunderstood by many.

“I’m not normal, but I like peace. That’s why I avoid trouble at all cost. I don’t want to be near it,” the singer said, offering insight into his calm and reserved nature.

Adekunle Gold’s statement sheds light on his intentional lifestyle choice to stay away from unnecessary drama, conflicts, and chaos, especially in an industry often filled with controversies and public clashes. While he admits to being different, he makes it clear that peace of mind is a priority he refuses to compromise.

Fans have praised the singer for his honesty, noting that his words reflect the maturity and calmness he is known for both on and off the stage. Many also see his statement as a reminder that choosing peace is not a sign of weakness, but a conscious decision to protect one’s mental and emotional well-being.

In a world where noise and conflict often attract attention, Adekunle Gold’s stance stands out as a quiet but powerful message about self-awareness, boundaries, and inner peace.

