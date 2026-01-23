I’m Not Scared, I’ll Say the Truth’ Blessing CEO Praises Davido’s Father

Share this:

Blessing CEO has once again sparked conversations online—this time with heartfelt praise for Dr. Deji Adeleke, billionaire businessman and father of Afrobeats star Davido, following his reaction to the ongoing Anu’s case.

In a message that quickly caught public attention, Blessing CEO expressed deep admiration for Dr. Adeleke’s calm, humble, and truth-driven response to the sensitive issue. According to her, his approach stood out in a world where power and wealth often silence accountability.

“I am not scared of what you will do to me, but I will say the truth,” she declared, noting that she was genuinely shocked by how constructive and composed Dr. Adeleke was in addressing the matter. She emphasized that his reaction was not defensive or arrogant, but thoughtful and grounded qualities she believes are rare among people of such immense wealth.

Blessing CEO went further to describe Dr. Adeleke’s humility as exceptional, boldly stating that there are hardly any billionaires in the world who handle public issues with such grace and openness. To her, his manner of speaking reflected integrity, emotional intelligence, and a willingness to listen rather than intimidate.

Her statement quickly resonated with many Nigerians online, with several social media users echoing her sentiments and applauding Dr. Adeleke for setting a different standard of leadership and influence. Many praised him not just as Davido’s father, but as a role model whose voice carries wisdom beyond money and status.

Blessing CEO concluded her message by expressing love and admiration for the billionaire philanthropist, encouraging him to speak more often to the public, as his words inspire trust and reassurance in a time when many feel unheard.

The moment has since reignited discussions about accountability, humility, and how influential figures should engage with the public proving once again that true respect is earned not by wealth, but by character.

