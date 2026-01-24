Impeachment: APC Leaders Call on NASS to Take Over Rivers Assembly

Share this:

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the National Assembly to assume the legislative functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly, citing what they described as a deepening constitutional crisis and abuse of legislative powers in the state.

The call followed the ongoing impeachment moves against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, which the APC Leaders Forum described as baseless, politically motivated and harmful to democratic governance.

The crisis escalated last Friday when the Rivers State House of Assembly wrote to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Amadi, requesting the constitution of a seven-member panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

However, the Chief Judge declined to constitute the panel on Thursday, citing existing court orders restraining him from taking such action.

Despite this, the Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, maintained that the impeachment process must proceed, describing it as the only way to resolve the political impasse in the state.

APC Leaders Fault Assembly

Reacting to the development, the APC Leaders Forum said the Rivers State House of Assembly had lost public trust due to what it termed repeated abuse of legislative authority.

In a joint statement signed by Ibrahim Danjuma (National Leader), Akpan Ekpeyong (National Secretary), and civil society leaders Ifeanyi Okorie, Maryann Douglas, and Collins Akpofure, the group warned that democracy in Rivers State was under serious threat.

“Rivers State is sliding into a dangerous constitutional crisis. What is unfolding is no longer legislative oversight but a clear abuse of legislative authority,” the statement read.

“The allegations against Governor Fubara are unsubstantiated and unsupported by law or facts.”

The forum urged the APC leadership at the national level to reject the impeachment plot and defend democratic principles.

It also accused the 27 lawmakers aligned with former governor Nyesom Wike of diverting state resources for personal and political interests.

“The governor has shown prudence and a commitment to working for the people of Rivers State.

We will sustain this struggle until the National Assembly takes over the legislative responsibilities of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” the statement added.

Court Adjourns Suit Indefinitely

Meanwhile, the High Court of the Oyigbo Division in Port Harcourt has adjourned indefinitely the suit filed by Governor Fubara and his deputy challenging the impeachment process.

The presiding judge, Justice Fiberesima, adjourned the case sine die after being informed of two separate appeals already filed, noting that the Court of Appeal should first determine the matter.

Counsel to the Speaker and the 27 lawmakers, S. I. Amen, SAN, had orally applied for a stay of proceedings pending appeal.

The application was not opposed by counsel to the claimants and other defendants.

Rivers APC Reacts

The Rivers State chapter of the APC, led by Chief Emeka Beke, called on Governor Fubara to convene an urgent stakeholders’ meeting to address internal party issues.

The party also commended the presidency for affirming Fubara as the leader of the APC in Rivers State.

According to the APC’s state Publicity Secretary, Dalington Nwauju, President Bola Tinubu clarified that every sitting governor is recognised as the leader of his party in the state.

“This reaffirmation aligns with our party’s national position and vindicates Rivers APC’s stance on leadership in the state,” Nwauju said.

He also renewed calls for the resignation of the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, over comments linked to the impeachment crisis, while urging the party’s National Working Committee to organise ward, local government and state congresses to resolve leadership disputes.

The APC in Rivers State is currently divided into two factions, one led by Emeka Beke and the other by Tony Okocha, which is recognised by the party’s national leadership.

