NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Fake Goya Oil in Nigerian Market

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against purchasing and consuming Goya oil sold in PET plastic bottles, describing the product as counterfeit and unsafe.

The warning was issued on Friday during a media briefing at the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate office in Lagos.

According to NAFDAC, only Goya oil imported in original containers by authorised dealers is approved for sale in Nigeria.

Speaking at the briefing, NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Dr Martins Iluyomade, said the agency had not licensed Goya oil sold in plastic bottles.

“Goya oil sold in plastic bottles is fake. The only approved product is imported in original bottles by authorised dealers,” Iluyomade said.

He disclosed that the agency uncovered a large-scale operation producing fake Goya oil at Oke-Arin Market, Idumota, Lagos.

According to Iluyomade, the counterfeit oil was produced by mixing burnt palm oil with colouring agents before repackaging it in plastic bottles and selling it as Goya oil.

“We discovered a factory producing fake Goya oil. Palm oil, colouring materials, stoves and empty bottles were recovered at the site,” he said.

NAFDAC warned that many Nigerians were unknowingly consuming the fake product, which poses serious health risks.

The agency also cautioned religious organisations and other groups against allowing the sale of PET-bottled Goya oil during gatherings, stressing that violators would face prosecution.

Consumers were urged to report suspected counterfeiting activities to the nearest NAFDAC office for prompt action.

Other Counterfeit Products Uncovered

Iluyomade also revealed that a suspect, Moses Nelson, was arrested in connection with the distribution of adulterated and counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

Items recovered from the suspect’s residence in Badagry, Lagos State, included empty exotic alcohol bottles, sachets and PET-bottled alcohol.

He warned counterfeiters to desist from endangering public health, assuring that NAFDAC would continue to enforce regulations and prosecute offenders.

Counterfeiting remains a major challenge in Nigeria.

In recent years, studies conducted with partners such as the World Health Organization have shown high levels of substandard and falsified products in the market.

Last year, the Federal Government launched a Federal and Regional Task Force under NAFDAC to combat fake drugs and unwholesome processed foods nationwide.

Within six months, the agency destroyed over ₦120 billion worth of fake, expired and unregistered products across all six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory.

NAFDAC has also withdrawn, suspended or cancelled 101 pharmaceutical products, including antimalarials, cardiovascular drugs, insulin and diabetes medications, and seized substandard food and cosmetic products worth over ₦350 million in Kano State.

The agency has recently issued public alerts on several counterfeit products in circulation, including falsified Ginny Non-Dairy Creamer, fake Accu-Chek blood glucose test strips, and counterfeit Kiss condoms, warning Nigerians to verify product authenticity before purchase.

