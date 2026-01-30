Importers to pay more for cargo at Nigerian airports from February 2

Share this:

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that it will begin implementing a revised tariff regime for cargo operations from February 2, 2026.

This adjustment aims to boost revenue after FAAN plugged significant leakages and improved operational efficiency.

The authority said it consulted with IATA and stakeholders before making the decision.

FAAN had on June 23, 2025, unveiled plans to review its tariffs, citing revenue losses linked to obsolete charges. However, implementation was postponed.

In a report on Thursday, the agency explained that the adjustment, initially planned for 2025, “was deliberately deferred to allow the authority address systemic inefficiencies”.

A senior FAAN official, quoted in the report, said an earlier rollout would not have resulted in meaningful revenue growth because operational lapses would still have eroded income.

“With the operational corrections now firmly in place, the Authority is confident that the tariff adjustment will translate directly into improved revenue performance,” the official said.

It was gathered that the revised charges apply strictly to cargo-related activities.

According to a source familiar with the policy, the tariff covers port charges, air cargo at import and export levels, transshipments, and a surcharge on cargo vehicles.

Under the new structure, port charges will rise from N7 to N20 per kilogramme, air cargo fees from N5 to N15 per kilogramme, while transhipment, courier and perishable goods charges will increase from N20 to N40.

Although this represents the first cargo tariff review in two decades, stakeholders say it could increase trade costs, as importers and exporters may pay more for cargo services.

“It’s not a general tariff. This one is just on cargo,” the insider said.

“It has not been reviewed since 2006. So the term value for money has been eroded.”

The source defended the adjustment by pointing out that customs has raised cargo tariffs “more than 15 times”, while ground handlers and agents have increased their charges “more than 20 times and 10 times”, respectively.

“This FAAN charge has not been increased since 2006, and FAAN is the one creating the enabling environment for them to come and do this business,” he said.

“Runway maintenance, tarmac, apron maintenance, security in the terminal, lightning, access road, water… everything, for these agents to come and do business there. But that tariff has not been increased for the past 19 years.”

He added that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) supported the review and that FAAN engaged trade associations and other stakeholders before taking the decision.

