Gov Zulum approves direct disbursement of allocations to LG councils

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved direct payment of monthly allocations to the state’s 27 local government councils.

This move aims to strengthen grassroots governance and promote transparency, following the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy and President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

Acting Governor, Umar Kadafur, announced the approval, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in managing the funds.

He urged council chairmen to prioritize staff welfare, security, and service delivery, focusing on projects that directly improve lives.

This decision positions Borno as a leader in implementing local government autonomy, eliminating bureaucratic delays and ensuring councils receive their funds directly.

