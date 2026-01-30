After gov Yusuf defected to APC, Tinubu approves N1trn metro rail project for Kano

Share this:

The Federal Government has approved a ₦1 trillion Metropolitan Rail Service project in Kano State, aimed at enhancing urban transportation, boosting economic activities, and easing traffic congestion.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature, in Kano on Thursday

He said governor Abba Yusuf revealed this while speaking to members of the Kano State contingent who took part in the 2025 National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Borno State.

The project is designed to deliver a modern, efficient, and affordable mass transit system, linking key districts and improving resident mobility.

“The project aims to provide a modern, efficient, and affordable mass transit system, connecting key districts and enhancing mobility for the residents.

“It is expected to stimulate trade and investment, improve quality of life, and position Kano as a major transportation hub in Northern Nigeria.

“The Kano State Government would work closely with federal agencies to ensure smooth implementation and transparency,” the Governor added.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for approving the project and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to aligning with supportive policies and infrastructure development initiatives

Post Views: 257