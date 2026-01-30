News

Presidency keeps mum as Tinubu remains abroad after Türkiye trip

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
President Bola Tinubu and Turkish President, Erdogan
President Bola Tinubu and Turkish President, Erdogan
Share this:

President Bola Tinubu is yet to return home after his official state visit to Turkiye, which started on January 26.

Recall that his Special Adviser, Chief Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, said he’d return after completing the visit, but no specific date was given.

Though, efforts to determine whether the visit had formally concluded or to confirm the president’s return date were unsuccessful.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Mr Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, could not be reached for comments.

READ ALSO:  Fire outbreak at Supreme Court, suspicious --- PDP

A message sent to his phone number, including WhatsApp message, had not been replied to.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp

Sources said Tinubu is having business meetings with Turkish leaders and entrepreneurs, and some engagements might still be ongoing.

“The fact that the President is not seen physically in Türkiye today (Thursday) does not mean that meetings and engagements are not ongoing.

“Not everything will be on television immediately. The important thing is that when the President and members of his entourage return, Nigerians will be fully briefed on the outcomes,” the source said.

READ ALSO:  Insecurity affects all faiths, not a religious war — Presidency

Nine agreements were signed to boost cooperation between Nigeria and Türkiye in areas like defense, trade, and education.

 

Post Views: 429
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
After gov Yusuf defected to APC, Tinubu approves N1trn metro rail project for Kano
Next article
Many killed as bus conveying passengers to late Bayelsa dep gov’s burial crashes
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks