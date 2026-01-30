Presidency keeps mum as Tinubu remains abroad after Türkiye trip

Share this:

President Bola Tinubu is yet to return home after his official state visit to Turkiye, which started on January 26.

Recall that his Special Adviser, Chief Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, said he’d return after completing the visit, but no specific date was given.

Though, efforts to determine whether the visit had formally concluded or to confirm the president’s return date were unsuccessful.

Mr Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, could not be reached for comments.

A message sent to his phone number, including WhatsApp message, had not been replied to.

Sources said Tinubu is having business meetings with Turkish leaders and entrepreneurs, and some engagements might still be ongoing.

“The fact that the President is not seen physically in Türkiye today (Thursday) does not mean that meetings and engagements are not ongoing.

“Not everything will be on television immediately. The important thing is that when the President and members of his entourage return, Nigerians will be fully briefed on the outcomes,” the source said.

Nine agreements were signed to boost cooperation between Nigeria and Türkiye in areas like defense, trade, and education.

