Many killed as bus conveying passengers to late Bayelsa dep gov’s burial crashes

A tragic accident occurred earlier today along the Toru-Orua axis of the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road in Bayelsa State, claiming the lives of over 10 people.

The victims were passengers on an 18-seater bus heading to the burial of the late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away on December 11, 2025, at the age of 60.

Several others were injured and are receiving medical attention.

The burial is scheduled to take place today in Ofoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, with notable attendees including former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Douye Diri.

