Amber Rose Slams Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande Over Nicki Minaj Controversy

Model and media personality Amber Rose has sparked intense online debate after publicly criticizing Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande for allegedly distancing themselves from Nicki Minaj over her political views.

Speaking during an appearance on Sneako’s livestream, Amber Rose accused the two pop stars of cutting ties with Nicki Minaj because of her support for U.S. President Donald Trump. She also reacted strongly to calls from some celebrities urging fans to protest against ICE, expressing frustration over what she described as selective outrage and hypocrisy within the entertainment industry.

Amber Rose did not hold back, using extremely harsh language to express her disbelief that Nicki Minaj’s political stance could be enough to end long-standing professional or personal relationships. While her wording immediately drew backlash, her core argument centered on freedom of opinion and the idea that political differences should not dictate personal alliances.

The comments quickly went viral, with social media users divided. Some supported Amber Rose’s stance, arguing that artists should be allowed to hold differing political beliefs without being ostracized. Others criticized both her tone and her defense of Nicki Minaj, calling the remarks unnecessary and inflammatory.

Neither Billie Eilish nor Ariana Grande has publicly responded to Amber Rose’s comments, and there has been no official confirmation from either artist regarding claims that they cut ties with Nicki Minaj for political reasons.

The controversy highlights the growing tension between politics and pop culture, as artists increasingly find their personal beliefs placed under public scrutiny—often leading to heated discourse both online and within the industry.

