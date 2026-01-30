NewsSecurity

5 beheaded as gunmen attack Ebonyi community

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
Gunmen have launched a vicious attack on Okporojo community in Oso Edda, within Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, leaving scores of people dead.

This medium gathered that the attackers invaded the community in the wee hours of Friday, unleashing terror that left several residents killed, many abducted, and multiple houses razed.

A source who doesn’t want to be quoted revealed that the gunmen carried out gruesome killings during the raid.

“The gunmen beheaded five persons and took their heads away,” the source said, adding that “many people were also kidnapped, and several houses were set on fire.”

Another source said the community had been thrown into confusion, with many villagers fleeing into nearby bushes and neighbouring communities for safety.

“We don’t know who these people are. They came suddenly and started shooting and burning houses. People are running for their lives,” the source said.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and no group has so far taken responsibility.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi state government has confirmed the attack, describing it as “barbaric”.

Residents are appealing to the state government and security agencies to urgently deploy security forces to the area to restore calm and prevent further loss of lives.

Okporojo community is one of several rural settlements in Ebonyi State that have in recent years experienced sporadic violent attacks, raising concerns about worsening insecurity in parts of the state.

In April 2025, four people were killed during a land dispute with the neighbouring community of Amasiri.

 

