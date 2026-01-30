News

JUST IN: IPOB Declares February 2 Sit-at-Home Across S’East, Blames Soludo

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared Monday, February 2, 2026, a sit-at-home across the South-East covering Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states saying the action is in solidarity with traders at the Onitsha Main Market.

The development follows the decision of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who on Monday ordered the closure of the Onitsha Main Market for one week, citing the continued observance of the sit-at-home that has been ongoing since July 30, 2021.

Soludo had warned that the sit-at-home was crippling the state’s economy and urged residents to stop complying with it.

However, traders at the market maintained that their participation in the sit-at-home was in solidarity with IPOB’s detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently standing trial over charges linked to separatist agitation.

In a statement issued on Friday, IPOB accused Soludo of working with “Abuja collaborators” to undermine the rights of Igbo traders and the Biafran self-determination movement.

The group announced what it described as a “Biafra-wide solidarity strike,” calling for a complete shutdown of economic activities across the South-East and other Biafran territories on February 2.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, hereby declares a Biafra-wide solidarity strike, a complete lockdown of all economic activities across Igboland and wider Biafran territories, on Monday, February 2, 2026,” the statement read in part.

IPOB described the market closure as an attack on traders’ livelihoods, insisting that the sit-at-home was a voluntary act of solidarity and not enforced by the group.

The group urged residents to remain indoors and refrain from commercial activities, while calling on supporters to act peacefully and lawfully.

“As of the time of filing this report, the Anambra State Government has yet to respond to the latest declaration.”

