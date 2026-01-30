APC Fixes Date for 2026 National Convention

Share this:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed its 2026 National Convention for March 25 to March 28, 2026, as the party intensifies efforts to strengthen its internal structure and expand membership nationwide.

The decision was announced on Thursday in Abuja by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, while briefing journalists after the 183rd meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Morka disclosed that the NWC resolved to extend the deadline for the ongoing electronic membership registration exercise from January 31 to February 8, 2026, to allow more Nigerians to participate.

According to the party, the e-registration process commenced with a nationwide electronic membership registration exercise initially scheduled to run from December 1, 2025, to January 30, 2026.

As part of preparations for the convention, the APC also released a timeline for its congresses across the country. The key dates include:

Ward Congresses: February 18, 2026

Local Government Congresses: February 20, 2026

State Congresses: March 7, 2026

Zonal Congresses: March 21, 2026

National Convention: March 25–28, 2026

Speaking on the development, the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said the APC’s digital registration drive reflects its commitment to innovation and internal reforms.

Basiru projected that the APC’s membership strength would exceed 12.5 million by the time the registration exercise closes in February.

He added that the party’s congresses and convention are aimed at electing new leaders at all levels, from ward to national, while ensuring the process remains transparent and inclusive.

The APC also noted that it has continued to welcome new members into its fold, including Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who recently defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

