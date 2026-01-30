2027: Ex–Cross River Governor Defects From PDP to ADC

Share this:

Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Duke was formally registered as a member of the ADC in Ward 5, Calabar Municipality, where he received his membership card amid cheers from supporters.

The move marks the second time the former governor has left the PDP. He had previously defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he emerged as the party’s presidential candidate, a decision that generated controversy at the time.

Meanwhile, the ADC leadership in Bakassi Local Government Area has urged Cross River residents to embrace the party, describing it as a credible platform for transformative change in Nigeria.

The call followed a stakeholders’ meeting involving chapter executive members, ward chairmen and secretaries of the party in Bakassi. Party leaders also encouraged Nigerians to reclaim the country from what they described as the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement made available to journalists in Calabar on Friday, the party said:

“We invite our family and friends who are still undecided to join the ADC today, as the party is poised to bring about transformative change in Nigeria.”

The statement, signed by the Bakassi Chapter Chairman, Emmanuel Asuquo, and Secretary, Eko Boco, reaffirmed the chapter’s loyalty to the national leadership of the party.

“We express our unwavering support and confidence in the leadership of Senator David Mark, National Chairman, and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, National Secretary, and pledge our loyalty to all recognised organs and structures of the party at all levels as we work towards building a strong and united ADC,” the statement added.

