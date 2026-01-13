JAMB Issues Strict Warning Against Registration Fraud 2026 UTME

Share this:

(DDM) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a stern warning to all candidates preparing for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry registration.

DDM gathered that the warning was delivered on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, by JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, during an official briefing on the registration process for the upcoming national examinations.

Professor Oloyede emphasized that candidates would not be allowed to make any changes to their biodata after completing registration, underlining the importance of accurate information submission from the outset.

The Registrar also cautioned against double registration, impersonation, and identity fraud, warning that any candidate found violating these rules would face automatic disqualification from the examination.

JAMB officials explained that the board has upgraded its digital monitoring systems to detect multiple registrations, verify National Identification Numbers, and flag false personal details, ensuring a more secure and transparent registration process.

Candidates were advised to carefully verify all personal information, including names, dates of birth, and identification numbers, before final submission to avoid disqualification or delays in processing results.

The measures are part of JAMB’s ongoing efforts to protect the integrity and credibility of the national examination, which serves as the gateway to higher education in Nigeria.

Education experts noted that previous examination cycles experienced challenges related to identity fraud and multiple registrations, which sometimes resulted in unfair advantages for some candidates and disrupted the overall examination process.

Professor Oloyede stressed that the board is committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in all aspects of the examination, from registration to result release.

Observers noted that these precautions also help maintain public confidence in Nigeria’s tertiary education system and reinforce the importance of adherence to examination regulations.

Candidates planning to sit for the 2026 UTME were reminded to visit accredited JAMB registration centers and ensure that all required documentation is accurate and complete.

The Registrar highlighted that JAMB’s digital infrastructure now allows real-time verification of candidate details, making it more difficult for fraudulent activities to go undetected.

Civil society organizations and educational stakeholders welcomed the announcement, asserting that strict enforcement of registration rules is essential for maintaining the credibility of one of Nigeria’s most important national examinations.

JAMB further urged parents, guardians, and educational institutions to guide candidates and ensure compliance with all registration regulations, warning that non-compliance could have serious consequences for university admissions.

As registration continues, the board reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a free, fair, and credible examination, while safeguarding the rights and interests of genuine candidates across the country.

Post Views: 139