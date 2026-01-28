JUST IN: Crypto Scammers Exposed as Nigerians Rush Digital Wealth Dreams

Share this:

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM), in collaboration with the Digital Assets Management Academy (DAMA), has announced the forthcoming edition of its weekly digital education programme, Blockchain World 2.0, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen public understanding of emerging financial technologies.

The organisers disclosed to our corespondent that the next session of the programme will focus on “Common Scams in Crypto!”, a topic considered timely amid the rising cases of cryptocurrency fraud affecting investors across Nigeria and beyond.

The session is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, and will commence at 11:00am Nigerian time, with participation open to members of the public, digital finance enthusiasts, and professionals in the blockchain ecosystem.

According to Diaspora Digital Media, the programme is designed to equip participants with practical knowledge on identifying fraudulent schemes, understanding common tactics used by scammers, and adopting safety measures to protect digital assets.

The organisers explained that the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies has also attracted criminal elements who exploit limited public awareness to defraud unsuspecting users.

They noted that the upcoming discussion will break down real-life examples of crypto scams, including fake investment platforms, phishing attacks, impersonation schemes, and deceptive token offerings.

The programme will be hosted virtually via Zoom, allowing participants from different locations to join seamlessly.

Details provided by the organisers show that interested participants can access the session using Meeting ID: 870 8562 4072 and Passcode: 871871.

In addition to the Zoom platform, Diaspora Digital Media confirmed that the programme will be streamed live on its official YouTube channel to reach a wider audience.

The organisers encouraged viewers to subscribe to the Diaspora Digital Media YouTube channel in order to receive notifications whenever the programme goes live.

They emphasized that the YouTube livestream option is part of DDM’s strategy to make digital education more accessible, especially for individuals who may have limited access to interactive platforms.

Officials of Digital Assets Management Academy stated that the partnership with Diaspora Digital Media reflects a shared commitment to public education, digital literacy, and responsible participation in the crypto economy.

They added that misinformation and lack of awareness remain major drivers of financial losses in the digital assets space.

According to the organisers, Blockchain World 2.0 runs as a weekly programme every Wednesday, maintaining the same time schedule to ensure consistency and audience familiarity.

They described the initiative as a learning platform that blends expert insights with real-world examples to simplify complex digital finance concepts.

Diaspora Digital Media noted that previous editions of the programme attracted participants from different sectors, including students, entrepreneurs, traders, and policy observers.

The organisers expressed optimism that the upcoming session will further strengthen public confidence and caution in navigating cryptocurrency markets.

They urged participants to come prepared to learn, ask questions, and engage actively during the session.

Observers say initiatives like Blockchain World 2.0 are becoming increasingly important as Nigeria continues to witness growing interest in blockchain technology, digital currencies, and alternative financial systems.

Experts have repeatedly warned that without adequate education, users remain vulnerable to evolving scam techniques.

Diaspora Digital Media reaffirmed its commitment to using its media platforms to promote awareness, accountability, and informed participation in emerging sectors.

The organisers concluded that sustained public education remains one of the most effective tools for reducing financial fraud in the digital age.

They encouraged Nigerians and members of the diaspora to take advantage of the programme as part of efforts to stay informed and protected in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

Post Views: 50