South Korea Sentences Ex-First Lady to 20 Months in Prison Over Bribery

South Korea’s former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison after a court found her guilty of bribery, in a case linked to luxury items allegedly received from the controversial Unification Church.

The ruling was delivered on Wednesday by the Seoul District Court, marking a major legal setback for the wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is also currently facing multiple criminal trials.

The court found that Kim accepted bribes in the form of expensive gifts, including a Chanel handbag and a Graff diamond necklace, which prosecutors said were provided in connection with efforts to gain special influence.

However, the court cleared her of some other allegations, including stock manipulation and conspiring with her husband to receive free public opinion polls, citing insufficient evidence and issues related to the statute of limitations.

She was also acquitted in relation to receiving a second Chanel bag.

Prosecutors had estimated that the combined value of the allegations involving stocks, gifts and polls amounted to 1.15 billion Korean won (about $813,000).

In his ruling, Judge Woo In-seong said Kim had “misused her status” and described her as being unable to refuse the luxury items, though the court also noted she did not actively request the gifts or relay demands from the religious group to her husband.

Kim is facing two additional criminal trials, and both prosecutors and her legal team retain the right to appeal the judgment.

The case is the latest chapter in a long series of controversies surrounding Kim, who remained a prominent public figure during her husband’s presidency and was often the subject of criticism over alleged misconduct.

Kim had previously apologised in 2021 after accusations that she exaggerated parts of her resume.

She has also faced repeated allegations of academic plagiarism, with universities reportedly revoking her master’s and doctoral degrees last year.

The bribery case gained national attention amid earlier controversy over a $2,200 Christian Dior bag, which was shown in a secretly recorded video released in late 2023. The footage sparked public outrage and intensified scrutiny of the former first lady’s conduct.

South Korea’s anti-graft laws prohibit public officials and their spouses from receiving gifts valued above a set threshold when connected to official duties.

Kim’s conviction comes as her husband, former President Yoon, remains entangled in a separate legal battle, including charges related to his brief declaration of martial law in 2024 and other allegations.

The developments have further deepened the political fallout surrounding the former presidential couple, whose tenure ended in crisis and has continued to attract public and legal attention.

