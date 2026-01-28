PayPal Partners with Paga so Nigerians can begin recieving International Payments

Share this:

In a development that could reshape how Nigerians participate in the global digital economy, global payments giant PayPal has announced a strategic partnership with Nigerian fintech powerhouse Paga, enabling Nigerians to receive international payments directly through linked PayPal accounts within the Paga app. The announcement has been greeted with optimism by entrepreneurs, freelancers, and remote workers who have long struggled with limited access to seamless cross-border payment solutions, even as lingering concerns about PayPal’s past restrictions in Nigeria continue to fuel skepticism.

The partnership, unveiled on Tuesday, allows Nigerian users to connect their PayPal accounts to the Paga platform, receive payments from anywhere in the world, convert foreign currency to naira, and spend or withdraw funds locally. According to Paga, users will also be able to make payments at over 30 million merchant locations globally, significantly expanding the financial reach of Nigerians engaged in international commerce, freelancing, digital services, and diaspora-supported transactions.

Speaking on the announcement, Paga Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tayo Oviosu, described the collaboration as a major milestone in Paga’s mission to simplify payments and empower Nigerians to participate fully in the global economy. He said the partnership opens new doors for gig workers, small business owners, creatives, and families who rely on cross-border transfers for income and support.

“This is about opportunity,” Oviosu said. “Millions of Nigerians are earning globally—through freelancing, remote work, e-commerce, and services—but have faced barriers receiving payments. By integrating PayPal into the Paga ecosystem, we are making it easier for Nigerians to receive money from abroad, convert it instantly to naira, and use it in their everyday lives.”

From PayPal’s perspective, the partnership signals a renewed push to deepen its footprint in Africa’s largest economy. Otto Abasi Williams, PayPal’s Head of Business Development for Africa, said the collaboration reflects PayPal’s commitment to enabling broader financial inclusion and global participation.

“Nigeria is home to an incredibly dynamic and entrepreneurial population,” Williams said. “This partnership with Paga allows more Nigerians to connect to the global digital economy, receive payments securely, and transact with confidence across borders.”

For years, Nigeria’s relationship with PayPal has been complicated. While Nigerians could make payments to international merchants, receiving funds through PayPal was largely restricted, forcing freelancers and businesses to rely on workarounds, foreign intermediaries, or alternative platforms. This limitation effectively locked many Nigerians out of direct participation in global freelance marketplaces and digital service exports, despite the country’s growing reputation as a hub for tech talent and creative professionals.

The PayPal–Paga partnership is therefore being viewed by many as a long-awaited breakthrough. For freelancers working on platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, and direct international contracts, the ability to receive PayPal payments locally could significantly reduce friction, costs, and delays. Small businesses selling digital products or services to overseas customers also stand to benefit, as do families receiving support from relatives abroad.

However, DDM NEWS observes that the excitement surrounding the announcement has been tempered by widespread skepticism among Nigerian users, many of whom have taken to social media to share concerns based on recent experiences with PayPal. Several users recount stories of sudden account freezes, fund holds, and prolonged verification processes that left them unable to access their money.

“PayPal needs to fix its trust issues in Nigeria first,” one user wrote on X. “This sounds good, but what happens when accounts get frozen without explanation?”

Others echoed similar sentiments, arguing that while the partnership is promising, PayPal must address long-standing complaints around customer support responsiveness, transparency in compliance actions, and perceived discrimination against African accounts.

These concerns have fueled comparisons with emerging local and regional alternatives such as Cleva, Payoneer, Grey, and other fintech platforms that have positioned themselves as more reliable and Nigeria-friendly options for receiving international payments. Many users argue that these platforms gained popularity precisely because of PayPal’s restrictions and inconsistencies in the past.

Still, industry analysts say the PayPal–Paga partnership represents an important step forward, even if it does not immediately resolve all concerns. They note that integrating PayPal into a trusted local

