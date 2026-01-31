JUST IN: Delta North Launches Green4Life Initiative, Targets 4,000 Co-Owners

Share this:

(DDM) – Delta North communities have officially launched the Green4Life Initiative (G4LI), a transformative rural development program led by Kenneth Gbandi, in collaboration with GLI Europe.

The program, branded as Gbandi4RuralDev, aims to establish green agro-enclaves across the nine local government areas of Delta North, targeting sustainable agriculture, job creation, and environmental protection. Organizers are calling on 4,000 co-owners to participate in the initiative.

According to Stephen Adeoye of GLI Europe, the program draws inspiration from groundbreaking efforts such as those led by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, emphasizing that “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” This sentiment, echoed by Adeoye, underlines the ambition behind the project to create self-sufficient agro-business communities that combine innovation with sustainability.

The Green4Life Initiative will establish environmentally conscious, closed-loop agro-enclaves that produce high-value crops for national and international markets. Each enclave is designed to support smallholder farmers, integrating modern agricultural practices and value chain optimization.

The program promises significant economic benefits for Delta North. Organizers anticipate creating over 4,000 direct jobs and up to 10,000 indirect jobs initially, with projections of 120,000 total jobs generated over four years. These positions aim to empower youth, women, and marginalized groups, promoting social equity alongside economic development.

Ecological sustainability remains a core focus. The initiative will convert bio-waste into electricity and promote extensive tree planting to sequester CO₂, demonstrating a commitment to mitigating climate change while supporting local communities.

Kenneth Gbandi highlighted that the project prioritizes collaboration and community ownership. “Green4Life is not just about agriculture; it’s about empowering people, creating jobs, and protecting our environment for future generations,” he said.

The Green4Life Initiative represents a landmark step in rural development for Delta North. By combining agro-innovation, job creation, and ecological stewardship, the program seeks to demonstrate that ambitious, community-driven projects can achieve lasting impact when bold leadership meets committed execution.

Diaspora4Gbandi, the international support arm, has pledged continued collaboration with local stakeholders to ensure that the initiative scales effectively and sustainably across the region.

