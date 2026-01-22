JUST IN: Trump officially signs founding charter of ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos

Share this:

US President Donald Trump has formally signed the charter of his so-called “Board of Peace,” which he has billed as a body for resolving international conflicts, with other founding members in Davos.

“Congratulations President Trump, the charter is now in full force, and the board of peace is now an official international organisation,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the signing ceremony.

Permanent membership comes with a $1 billion price tag and the composition of the group has proved controversial, with the inclusion of leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine four years ago.

Trump said Putin had agreed to join, while the Russian leader said he was still studying the invite.

Other members include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungary’s Viktor Orban, while Pope Leo XVI has also been sent an invitation.

More details shortly…

